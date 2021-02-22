Indiana reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 824 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 824 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 878 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,982 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 656,358 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 1,080 new cases were reported. 948 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 29 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 966 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 933 new cases were reported. 955 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 889 new cases were reported. 1,018 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,489 (+65) cases and 510 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,250 (+21) cases and 411 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,716 (+9) cases and 194 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,504 (+2) cases and 107 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,384 (+4) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,401 (+2) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,859 (+2) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,764 (+3) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,056 (+3) cases and 42 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

