IHSAA releases Boys Basketball sectional pairings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the sectional pairings for the local high schools in our market. The first rounds will be held on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3. Semi-sectionals will be Friday, March 5 with sectional championships on Saturday, March 6.

Class 4A:

Sectional 3 - Plymouth Host

Game 1: Culver Academies vs. Michigan City

Game 2: LaPorte vs. Mishawaka

Game 3: Adams at Plymouth

Game 4: Riley vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 4 - Elkhart Host

Game 1: Penn vs. Goshen

Game 2: Concord at Elkhart

Game 3: Northridge vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Warsaw vs. Game 2 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 3A:

Sectional 18 - New Prairie Host

Game 1: Knox vs. Hanover Central

Game 2: Wheeler at New Prairie

Game 3: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: River Forest vs. Game 2 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 19 - South Bend Washington Host

Game 1: Jimtown at Washington

Game 2: Clay vs. Marian

Game 3: John Glenn vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: St. Joseph vs. Game 2 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 21 - West Noble Host

Game 1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee

Game 2: Lakeland at West Noble

Game 3: Northwood vs. Game 1 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Class 2A:

Sectional 33 - Whiting Host

Game 1: Hammond Bishop Noll vs. Marquette Catholic

Game 2: Andrean vs. Bowman Academy

Game 3: Illiana Christian vs. Lake Station Edison

Game 4: Game 1 winner at Whiting

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 34 - North Judson Host

Game 1: Boone Grove vs. South Bend Career Academy

Game 2: Westville at North Judson

Game 3: Hebron vs. LaVille

Game 4: South Central vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 35 - Westview Host

Game 1: Eastside vs. Fairfield

Game 2: Prairie Heights vs. Churubusco

Game 3: Central Noble at Westview

Game 4: Bremen vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 37 - Delphi Host

Game 1: Lewis Cass vs. Winamac

Game 2: Delphi vs. North Newton

Game 3: Rensselaer vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Rochester vs. Game 2 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A:

Sectional 50 - Culver Community Host

Game 1: Argos vs. LaCrosse

Game 2: Triton vs. West Central

Game 3: Game 1 winner at Culver Community

Game 4: Oregon-Davis vs. Game 2 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 51- Bethany Christian Host

Game 1- Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park Christian

Game 2- Elkhart Christian at Bethany Christian

Game 3: Fremont vs. Game 1 winner

Sectional Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

