IHSAA releases Boys Basketball sectional pairings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the sectional pairings for the local high schools in our market. The first rounds will be held on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3. Semi-sectionals will be Friday, March 5 with sectional championships on Saturday, March 6.
Class 4A:
Sectional 3 - Plymouth Host
Game 1: Culver Academies vs. Michigan City
Game 2: LaPorte vs. Mishawaka
Game 3: Adams at Plymouth
Game 4: Riley vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 4 - Elkhart Host
Game 1: Penn vs. Goshen
Game 2: Concord at Elkhart
Game 3: Northridge vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Warsaw vs. Game 2 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Class 3A:
Sectional 18 - New Prairie Host
Game 1: Knox vs. Hanover Central
Game 2: Wheeler at New Prairie
Game 3: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: River Forest vs. Game 2 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 19 - South Bend Washington Host
Game 1: Jimtown at Washington
Game 2: Clay vs. Marian
Game 3: John Glenn vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: St. Joseph vs. Game 2 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 21 - West Noble Host
Game 1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee
Game 2: Lakeland at West Noble
Game 3: Northwood vs. Game 1 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Class 2A:
Sectional 33 - Whiting Host
Game 1: Hammond Bishop Noll vs. Marquette Catholic
Game 2: Andrean vs. Bowman Academy
Game 3: Illiana Christian vs. Lake Station Edison
Game 4: Game 1 winner at Whiting
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 34 - North Judson Host
Game 1: Boone Grove vs. South Bend Career Academy
Game 2: Westville at North Judson
Game 3: Hebron vs. LaVille
Game 4: South Central vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 35 - Westview Host
Game 1: Eastside vs. Fairfield
Game 2: Prairie Heights vs. Churubusco
Game 3: Central Noble at Westview
Game 4: Bremen vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 37 - Delphi Host
Game 1: Lewis Cass vs. Winamac
Game 2: Delphi vs. North Newton
Game 3: Rensselaer vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Rochester vs. Game 2 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Class 1A:
Sectional 50 - Culver Community Host
Game 1: Argos vs. LaCrosse
Game 2: Triton vs. West Central
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Culver Community
Game 4: Oregon-Davis vs. Game 2 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 51- Bethany Christian Host
Game 1- Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 2- Elkhart Christian at Bethany Christian
Game 3: Fremont vs. Game 1 winner
Sectional Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
