Goshen Fire Department holds ice rescue training

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Fire Department held an ice rescue training this morning.

This happened at Fidler Pond Park.

Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also joined the training as the “subject to be rescued.”

“I love to reach out to the city departments and try to participate in some of their trains and projects that they work on. You know as the mayor the better I can understand their jobs the better I understand why equipment’s needed and why it’s important to get the good equipment,” Stutsman said.

And a reminder the weather is warming up and the ice is melting so it’s important to stay safe and not venture out on the ice.

