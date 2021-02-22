Advertisement

Goshen Fire Department holds ice rescue training

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Fire Department held an ice rescue training this morning.

This happened at Fidler Pond Park.

Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also joined the training as the “subject to be rescued.”

“I love to reach out to the city departments and try to participate in some of their trains and projects that they work on. You know as the mayor the better I can understand their jobs the better I understand why equipment’s needed and why it’s important to get the good equipment,” Stutsman said.

And a reminder the weather is warming up and the ice is melting so it’s important to stay safe and not venture out on the ice.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend

Latest News

It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Milder week ahead...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Medical Moment: Tips to making smarter babies
Medical Moment: Tips for making smarter babies
The Ferrellgas communications director tells 16 News Now that the cold weather not only...
Michiana Ferrellgas customers still waiting on propane deliveries delayed by winter weather