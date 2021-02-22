Advertisement

Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.

It happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on a snowmobile trail near the intersection of Indian Lake Road and Topash Street in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, three snowmobiles were involved.

21-year-old Robert Schroeder and 38-year-old Andrew Mayer were traveling westbound on the snowmobile trail, while 45-year-old Elkhart resident Keith Webster was traveling eastbound.

Webster’s longtime best friend, Mandi Jerraid, couldn’t believe the news.

“He messaged me the night before to ask if I wanted to ride,” Jerraid said. “The next morning, my mom called and said he was gone. I said she was a liar. I didn’t want to believe it. It was true. I tried calling him, he didn’t answer.”

She says Keith was a local truck driver who would give the shirt off his back to help others.

“He would do anything to help someone,” Jerraid said. “No matter what, he was always there.”

Schroeder and Mayer are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The Cass County Sherrif’s Department are still investigating, but we do know helmets were worn and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

