Freemantle leads Xavier past Butler 63-51

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Zach Freemantle recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds as Xavier got past Butler 63-51.

Colby Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

2/21/2021 9:39:48 PM (GMT -5:00)

