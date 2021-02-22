Advertisement

Daughters of Malcolm X react to possible new evidence in his assassination

By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Daughters of the late Malcolm X say they’ve got proof that the NYPD and the FBI were involved in a plot to have their father assassinated.

The civil rights activist was fatally shot in 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom in New York.

“Any evidence that provides any insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcom X’s daughter.

Although three men were convicted for the killing, there have been numerous conspiracy theories about who was responsible.

The cousin of now-deceased police officer Ray Wood said Wood made a deathbed confession, saying he was forced to have Malcolm X’s security detail taken into custody shortly before the shooting.

“The question is, will they act to finally give restorative justice?” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

An NYPD spokesperson says authorities are “committed to assist” with reviews of the matter.

The Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement that the matter is “active and ongoing.”

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
NASA releases new images of the Perseverance Rover Mars landing and audio from the surface of...
WATCH: NASA releases Mars landing video: ‘Stuff of our dreams’
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Mohammed Alshamrani. Victims of a 2019 shooting at...
Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base