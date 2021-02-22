Berrien County delays COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Tuesday

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department has postponed COVID-19 vaccine appointments for tomorrow.

Officials say it’s due to a nationwide delay of shipments caused by last week’s winter storms.

If you had an appointment to receive your vaccine dose tomorrow, it’s been rescheduled for next Monday, March 1, at the same time of your previously scheduled appointment.

