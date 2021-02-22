A wet, slushy mess on the roads early Monday before temperatures rise above freezing
Icy spots will develop first on bridges and overpasses
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TODAY:
A slushy mess early! A few delays due to traffic issues and slick roads. Icy spots will develop first on bridges and overpasses. Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine late in the day... A high in the middle 30s.
Until this weekend, we spent 16 straight days below the freezing mark in South Bend! What a February!
TONIGHT:
Lows near the freezing point with a fresh glaze of ice on local surfaces. Mostly cloudy skies. Delays possible early Tuesday.
TOMORROW:
Clearing & sunny! A bright afternoon with temperatures near 40 degrees. Pleasant February weather.
