A wet, slushy mess on the roads early Monday before temperatures rise above freezing

Icy spots will develop first on bridges and overpasses
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
TODAY:

A slushy mess early! A few delays due to traffic issues and slick roads. Icy spots will develop first on bridges and overpasses. Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine late in the day... A high in the middle 30s.

Until this weekend, we spent 16 straight days below the freezing mark in South Bend! What a February!

TONIGHT:

Lows near the freezing point with a fresh glaze of ice on local surfaces. Mostly cloudy skies. Delays possible early Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Clearing & sunny! A bright afternoon with temperatures near 40 degrees. Pleasant February weather.

Milder week ahead...
Medical Moment: Tips for making smarter babies
