Zach LaVine scores 38 points, Bulls hold off Kings 122-114

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings 122-114.

The Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night.

They withstood a fourth quarter push and handed the Kings their sixth loss in a row.

LaVine made 15 of 20 shots in his fourth straight game with 30 or more points.

He also had three steals.

Coby White scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers.

Thaddeus Young added 18 points and made a key layup in the closing minute.

2/21/2021 12:47:37 AM (GMT -5:00)