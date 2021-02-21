Advertisement

Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at VA clinic

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several veterans in our community were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

Veterans registered ahead of time for the shot, but the St. Joe VA Health Center was also accepting walk-ins.

Those who received the vaccine Saturday will get their second dose in 28 days, and the VA Health Center is hoping to have more vaccine clinics like this in the future.

“These veterans all joined the service to protect this country in times of war and in times of peace, and it’s our way of giving back to them what they gave up and gave for this country,” St. Joe County VA Clinic Deputy Medical Director William Fox said.

For more info about the St. Joe County VA Health Care Center, click here.

