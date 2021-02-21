St. Joseph’s Mark Johnson to retire after this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend St. Joseph Boys Basketball Coach Mark Johnson will be retiring at the end of this season according to Redeemer Radio.

Johnson has been the head coach of the Indians for the past three years.

His coaching career has spanned 36 years coaching at St. Joe, LaSalle and Riley and he’s racked up more than 460 wins.

Johnson and his crew look to make one more long run in the playoffs.

The IHSAA Sectional pairings will be announced later Sunday night.

