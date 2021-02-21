Red Wings hold off Panthers 2-1 after Brome’s 1st NHL goal

DETROIT (AP) - Mathias Brome scored his first NHL goal late in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Patrik Nemeth also scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings, who won for only the second time in seven games.

Detroit rebounded from a 7-2 loss to the Panthers the previous night.

Alex Wennberg scored for Florida in the first period, but the Panthers allowed two goals in the second.

