Rain/Snow moving in into Michiana, A warm up follows

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain/snow showers move in and persist overnight. We are likely to see mostly or all snow North of US-6 with a mixture of rain and snow South of that area. A coating to an inch of snow South, with 1-3 inches in areas that remain all snow. Most of the snow showers move out before rush hour Monday morning. Low of 29.

MONDAY: Light snow showers early with the potential for slick spots on the roadways early in the day. We do dry out and start the melt with temperatures in the middle 30s and some peaks of sunshine late in the day. High of 36.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chilly and breezy night. No precipitation but left under mostly cloudy skies. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: The slight warm up is here! A high to near 40 by Tuesday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Much warmer than the past two weeks. High of 40.

LONG RANGE: The mild trend continues with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 30s for much of the rest of the 10 day forecast. More chances for some rain/snow showers mixed in but no major storms to track and no arctic air to report for at least the next 10 days.

