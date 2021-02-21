Rain/Snow Moves into Michiana Sunday Evening
Another wintry system moves into Michiana. Another blanket of snow for some and other could see some rain mixing in. Here is the latest First Alert Forecast!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
SUNDAY: Few peaks of sunshine early. Watching clouds move in quickly in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. Snow showers will be possible in the evening with a mix of rain and snow South of US-6. High of 34.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow moves in. Mainly all snow North of US-6 with 2-3 inches of snow possible. South of US-6 we will likely see snow turning to a rain/snow mix with a coating to 2 inches possible. Low of 28.
MONDAY: The rain and snow showers in the early morning quickly clear out by 7 or 8am but be careful because a few icy spots could be possible from the overnight wintry weather. Remaining mostly cloudy but not as cold. High of36.
LONGE RANGE: We head up to near 40 degrees for most of Michiana by Tuesday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Eventually dropping back into the lower to middle 30s by the end of the week with another chance for some rain/snow showers. No arctic cold air moves back in anytime soon.
