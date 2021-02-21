Advertisement

One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.

It happened last night just after 10 p.m. on a snowmobile trail near the intersection of Indian Lake Road and Topash Street in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, three snowmobiles were involved.

21-year-old Robert Schroeder and 38-year-old Andrew Mayer were traveling westbound on the snowmobile trail, while 45-year-old Elkhart resident Keith Webster was traveling eastbound.

Both groups were approaching a hill and collided.

Schroeder was taken to South Bend Memorial via Medflight.

Mayer was taken to Lakeland St. Joseph Hospital via ambulance.

Webster succumbed to injuries from the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor.

Helmets were worn and speed is believed to be a factor.

