Advertisement

One dead after shooting incident in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: St. Joseph County Metro Homicide have identified the victim as 22-year-old Eugene R. Scott of South Bend.

When officers arrived after reports of shots fired, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and then discovered a male who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an active and on-going death investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting incident in South Bend.

It happened in a back alley in between Brookfield and College Streets.

Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

Metro Homicide has been called to the scene.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on-air and online with this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
Rain and snow could accumulate in parts of Michiana on Sunday evening. The wintry weather will...
More wintry weather moving into Michiana Sunday evening
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash

Latest News

BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Several veterans in our community were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at VA clinic