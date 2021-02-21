One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: St. Joseph County Metro Homicide have identified the victim as 22-year-old Eugene R. Scott of South Bend.
When officers arrived after reports of shots fired, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and then discovered a male who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is an active and on-going death investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting incident in South Bend.
It happened in a back alley in between Brookfield and College Streets.
Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.
Metro Homicide has been called to the scene.
