One dead after shooting incident in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: St. Joseph County Metro Homicide have identified the victim as 22-year-old Eugene R. Scott of South Bend.

When officers arrived after reports of shots fired, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and then discovered a male who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an active and on-going death investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting incident in South Bend.

It happened in a back alley in between Brookfield and College Streets.

Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

Metro Homicide has been called to the scene.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on-air and online with this developing story.

