Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team back after COVID pause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball will finally be back in action after a COVID pause sidelined the Irish for the past week.

Head Coach Niele Ivey says she was told on February 12 that the Irish had a positive test and would be going on a pause.

The Irish then had five days with no activity and needed three negative tests before they could resume practice again.

Notre Dame got the green light on Tuesday and have held a handful of practices leading up to Monday’s game at Pitt.

“Just trying to be as flexible as I could you know kind of under the circumstances that we have had to navigate through all year,” Ivey said. “I thought it was a really productive week. Just excited to be able to play someone else tomorrow. Just excited to get back after it.”

Even though the pause did give the team some time to rest, they are happy to be back in the swing of things.

“Yeah for sure,” Fighting Irish guard Destinee Walker said. “We just hopped right back into it. I think everyone’s excited just to be back together and be back playing. We haven’t had a game for a few days now so we’re just ready to get going.”

Ivey says that two players will be unavailable for Monday’s game at Pitt.

The Irish look to get back in the win column Monday as they take on Pitt at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

