Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jaden Ivey scored 15 points, Sasha Stefanovic added 14, and Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58.

The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left.

Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk.

Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer.

Purdue (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten) has won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak ended with a 17-point loss to then-No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 22.

Shamiel Stevenson scored 10 points off the bench to lead Nebraska (5-15, 1-12).

2/20/2021 7:53:57 PM (GMT -5:00)