Dickinson’s 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87.

Michigan led by nine with 23 seconds left, but a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds left in the game.

A couple of foul shots by Brooks sealed it.

Washington had a career-high 30 points and E.J. Liddell had 23 to go along with 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

2/21/2021 5:10:30 PM (GMT -5:00)