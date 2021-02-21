Advertisement

Dickinson’s 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87.

Michigan led by nine with 23 seconds left, but a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds left in the game.

A couple of foul shots by Brooks sealed it.

Washington had a career-high 30 points and E.J. Liddell had 23 to go along with 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/21/2021 5:10:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Another wintry system moves into Michiana. Another blanket of snow for some and other could see...
Rain/Snow Moves into Michiana Sunday Evening

Latest News

The Maryland commit had 17 points, 14 of those coming in the second half of Washington’s 61-40...
Mila Reynolds helps Panthers dominate in semi-state
The Maryland commit had 17 points, 14 of those coming in the second half of Washington’s 61-40...
Mila Reynolds helps Panthers dominate in semi-state
The Irish will have a sprint to the regular season finish line, playing in three games in just...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball have a sprint to the regular season finish line
The Irish will have a sprint to the regular season finish line, playing in three games in just...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball have a sprint to the regular season finish line
Freemantle leads Xavier past Butler 63-51