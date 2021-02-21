Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people are seen running out of Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka on Friday in video 16 News Now was able to obtain on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 Friday night. There were reportedly about 300 people at this gathering.

An officer was initially responding to a fight near the intersection of Division and McKinley and then noticed a large crowd in the parking lot at Monterrey Mexican Bar and Grill.

When the officer arrived on scene, hundreds stormed out of the restaurant. Some seen climbing on the roof to get away and other sprinting across the street. Patrick Justice who provided video of the mob to 16 News Now tells us what he experienced Friday night.

“Yeah, I mean it was very frightening cause in my video I said ‘well that was scary’ because I had no clue what in the world was going on. I said, ‘do you guys need rides?’ and they said ‘yes please’ and they jumped in my car and they seemed a little frightened. I said, ‘where are you going’ and they said “we are Notre Dame students. We came to this party. We are freshman. We need to get back to Notre Dame. We live right by Library Lane.,” Justice says.

No arrests have been made.

Police could not confirm if Notre Dame students were involved and, despite rumors, police could not confirm if any of these people were underage.

This incident remains under investigation and police plan to investigate other potential incidents that may have happened in the area.

Here’s a statement from the restaurant:

Monterrey Bar and Grill statement
Monterrey Bar and Grill statement(WNDU)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Rain and snow could accumulate in parts of Michiana on Sunday evening. The wintry weather will...
More wintry weather moving into Michiana Sunday evening
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash

Latest News

BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Several veterans in our community were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at VA clinic
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend