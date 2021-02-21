DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people are seen running out of Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka on Friday in video 16 News Now was able to obtain on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 Friday night. There were reportedly about 300 people at this gathering.

An officer was initially responding to a fight near the intersection of Division and McKinley and then noticed a large crowd in the parking lot at Monterrey Mexican Bar and Grill.

When the officer arrived on scene, hundreds stormed out of the restaurant. Some seen climbing on the roof to get away and other sprinting across the street. Patrick Justice who provided video of the mob to 16 News Now tells us what he experienced Friday night.

“Yeah, I mean it was very frightening cause in my video I said ‘well that was scary’ because I had no clue what in the world was going on. I said, ‘do you guys need rides?’ and they said ‘yes please’ and they jumped in my car and they seemed a little frightened. I said, ‘where are you going’ and they said “we are Notre Dame students. We came to this party. We are freshman. We need to get back to Notre Dame. We live right by Library Lane.,” Justice says.

No arrests have been made.

Police could not confirm if Notre Dame students were involved and, despite rumors, police could not confirm if any of these people were underage.

This incident remains under investigation and police plan to investigate other potential incidents that may have happened in the area.

Here’s a statement from the restaurant:

Monterrey Bar and Grill statement (WNDU)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.