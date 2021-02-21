Advertisement

BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

From the South Bend Police Department:

“The South Bend Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20AM, shots were reported in the area of Roosevelt and Cushing. Shortly after that, our officers were called to Memorial Hospital for a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shooting Response Team was called to the hospital and the 800 block of Roosevelt.

After further investigation, it was believed a possible suspect was inside a home in the 800 block of Roosevelt and the SWAT and Negotiating Team was activated.

Eventually, two individuals exited the home and were detained. No arrests have been made at this point.

——————————

Around 2:45AM, officers were called to the area of Sheridan and Western for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned occupants of one vehicle fired shots at another occupied vehicle. During this exchange, one of the vehicles ran into a store.

1 person was shot and taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Bend Police Department Shooting Response Team is investigating both shootings which are ongoing.

*Please note, there was a homicide Saturday night, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating*”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Rain and snow could accumulate in parts of Michiana on Sunday evening. The wintry weather will...
More wintry weather moving into Michiana Sunday evening
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash

Latest News

An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Several veterans in our community were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at VA clinic
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend