BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

From the South Bend Police Department:

“The South Bend Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20AM, shots were reported in the area of Roosevelt and Cushing. Shortly after that, our officers were called to Memorial Hospital for a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shooting Response Team was called to the hospital and the 800 block of Roosevelt.

After further investigation, it was believed a possible suspect was inside a home in the 800 block of Roosevelt and the SWAT and Negotiating Team was activated.

Eventually, two individuals exited the home and were detained. No arrests have been made at this point.

——————————

Around 2:45AM, officers were called to the area of Sheridan and Western for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned occupants of one vehicle fired shots at another occupied vehicle. During this exchange, one of the vehicles ran into a store.

1 person was shot and taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Bend Police Department Shooting Response Team is investigating both shootings which are ongoing.

*Please note, there was a homicide Saturday night, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating*”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.