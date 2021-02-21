Advertisement

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims at the American Legion building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

The American Legion Post 66 building is located near the Delta Fairgrounds in Kennett, a city of about 10,000 people in Missouri’s bootheel, roughly 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Memphis, Tennessee. The building is available to rent, and Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne told the Delta Dunklin Democrat that a private party was being held there Saturday night.

Police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. A man who answered one phone number for the American Legion post Sunday said he didn’t know anything about the shooting before hanging up. There was no immediate response to a message left by The Associated Press at a second phone number for the facility.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s office are helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Another wintry system moves into Michiana. Another blanket of snow for some and other could see...
Rain/Snow Moves into Michiana Sunday Evening

Latest News

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Horn, a 38...
SILVER ALERT: 38-year-old man missing from Monroe County
Linda Bland, 73, is studying to become a certified nursing assistant, just to be near her...
Woman, 73, studying nursing to visit husband in care facility during COVID-19
The pandemic has only caused confusion for her husband of 26 years, who has Parkinson’s and...
'He's the love of my life': Woman goes back to school to be with husband in nursing facility
A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing...
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
A group of 17 members of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta came together to shovel out the...
‘It’s about giving back’: Students clear snow for man battling ALS