South Bend golf courses host job fair for golf season

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -People looking for their next summer gig spent some time at the Erskine Park Golf Course for the second annual Golf Course Job Fair.

Erskine, Elbel, and Studebaker golf courses are all looking for people to fill food and beverage, golf shop operations, and golf course maintenance.

While it’s not quite golf season yet, these roles are set to begin as soon as warmer weather arrives.

The Elbel Golf Course manager says the pandemic hasn’t impacted them as badly as other industries so there are still plenty of roles to fill.

“We were really busy and it was a lot of fun. We’re looking for some fresh faces. We’re always looking for fresh faces. We definitely want to encourage high school students and college students that are home for the summer months--and retirees,” said Elbel manager Gary Hegland.

If you couldn’t make it to the job fair you can head to the City of South Bend website for more information.

