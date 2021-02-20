Roundball Roundup: South Bend Washington Girls Basketball headed to state

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Washington Girls Basketball team is headed to the state championship for the first time since 2009.

“This is for South Bend,” head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “This is for all of the ups and downs and all of the opportunities to bring joy and hope. That’s what this is about for us.”

The Panthers defeated Norwell 61-40 in the Class 3A Semistate game Saturday afternoon.

“I’m super excited,” Panthers junior guard Mila Reynolds said. “I’m very blessed overall. I’m really excited for next week. Hopefully we’ll get it. "

Washington will look for its first state title since 2007.

“Man, it feels great,” Panthers sophomore guard Rashunda Jones said. “We haven’t won in awhile since Skylar and them so it feels great to be a part of a team that could do that.”

“I feel good,” Panthers sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds said. “We knew we had a chance to get it done. It was really good.”

They’ll play Silver Creek for the state championship next Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

