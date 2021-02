LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - North Judson came up just short of a trip to the state championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Bluejays fell to Tipton 54-36 in the Class 2A Semistate.

Lilli Frasure led North Judson with 13 points.

The Bluejays finish the season 20-6.

