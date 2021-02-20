Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana for Feb. 19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from games around Michiana on Friday, February 19.

Indiana Boys:

Trinity Greenlawn, 46, Bethany Christian, 39

Valparaiso, 49, Chesterton, 27

Churubusco, 81, Fairfield, 55

Culver Academy, 50, Dowagiac Union (Mich.), 18

Wawasee, 69, East Noble, 47

NorthWood, 80, Elkhart Christian, 51

Westview, 42, Goshen, 33

West Noble, 63, Hamilton, 25

John Glenn, 46, Bremen, 31

Knox, 54, Wheeler, 37

Lakeland Christian, 59, Oregon-Davis, 58

LaVille, 54, Caston, 45

Merrillville, 66, Michigan City, 62

Mishawaka Marian, 78, Jimtown, 39

Morgan Twp., 58, Westville, 33

Argos, 60, North Judson, 55 - OT

North Newton, 68, LaCrosse, 54

North White, 69, West Central, 44

Elkhart, 56, Penn, 47

Rochester, 51, Peru, 48

Pioneer, 51, Winamac, 37

Portage, 58, LaPorte, 42

Lakeland, 67, Prairie Heights, 54

New Prairie, 68, South Bend Clay, 58

South Bend Adams, 63, South Bend Riley, 40

South Bend St. Joseph, 85, South Bend Washington, 36

South Central (Union Mills), 65, Covenant Christian (DeMotte), 37

Triton, 49, Tippecanoe Valley, 35

Michigan Boys

Watervliet, 64, Lawton, 53

Berrien Springs, 48, Niles, 45

Cassopolis, 63, Marcellus, 57

Schoolcraft, 67, Constantine, 23

Brandywine, 61, Buchanan, 51

New Buffalo, 73, Lawrence, 24

Paw Paw, 61, Vicksburg, 59

Michigan Girls

Brandywine, 43, Dowagiac, 23

Gobles, 46, Coloma, 28

Mattawan, 56, St. Joseph, 35

Marcellus, 47, Cassopolis, 29

Portage Central, 57, Lakeshore, 32

Saugatuck, 56, Parchment, 32

Schoolcraft, 52, Constantine, 38

