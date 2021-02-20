Advertisement

Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II — was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.

Eugenie said on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

One of his middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son, who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” she wrote, adding that the photo was taken “by our wonderful midwife.”

“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” she said.

The queen and Prince Philip have two more great-grandchildren on the way. Both Meghan and Princess Anne’s daughter Zoe Tindall are due to give birth this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty...
Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage
Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism
Pet Vet
- clipped version
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny’s appeal