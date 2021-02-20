Niederreiter, Hurricanes pull away to beat Blackhawks 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory. Niederreiter capped his big night by scoring on the power play 15:04 into the third period, pushing the puck past Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease. Niederreiter’s ninth goal of the season made it 4-2, putting the Hurricanes in control after quickly blowing a two-goal lead late in the second. The Blackhawks had won three in a row and six of seven.

