Niederreiter, Hurricanes pull away to beat Blackhawks 5-3

Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory. Niederreiter capped his big night by scoring on the power play 15:04 into the third period, pushing the puck past Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease. Niederreiter’s ninth goal of the season made it 4-2, putting the Hurricanes in control after quickly blowing a two-goal lead late in the second. The Blackhawks had won three in a row and six of seven.

