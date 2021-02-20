More wintry weather moving into Michiana Sunday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to move in but temperatures remain cold. Low of 12.

SUNDAY: Few peaks of sunshine early. Watching clouds move in quickly in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. Snow showers will be possible in the evening with a mix of rain and snow South of US-6. High of 34.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow moves in. Mainly all snow North of US-6 with 2-3 inches of snow possible. South of US-6 we will likely see snow turning to a rain/snow mix with a coating to 2 inches possible. Low of 28.

MONDAY: The rain and snow showers in the early morning quickly clear out by 7 or 8am but be careful because a few icy spots could be possible from the overnight wintry weather. Remaining mostly cloudy but not as cold. High of36.

LONGE RANGE: We head up to near 40 degrees for most of Michiana by Tuesday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Eventually dropping back into the lower to middle 30s by the end of the week with another chance for some rain/snow showers. No arctic cold air moves back in anytime soon.

