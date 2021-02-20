Advertisement

More wintry weather moving into Michiana Sunday evening

A mixture of rain and snow will move into Michiana late Sunday evening. Some accumulations are possible before a warmup by Tuesday!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to move in but temperatures remain cold. Low of 12.

SUNDAY: Few peaks of sunshine early. Watching clouds move in quickly in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. Snow showers will be possible in the evening with a mix of rain and snow South of US-6. High of 34.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow moves in. Mainly all snow North of US-6 with 2-3 inches of snow possible. South of US-6 we will likely see snow turning to a rain/snow mix with a coating to 2 inches possible. Low of 28.

MONDAY: The rain and snow showers in the early morning quickly clear out by 7 or 8am but be careful because a few icy spots could be possible from the overnight wintry weather. Remaining mostly cloudy but not as cold. High of36.

LONGE RANGE: We head up to near 40 degrees for most of Michiana by Tuesday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Eventually dropping back into the lower to middle 30s by the end of the week with another chance for some rain/snow showers. No arctic cold air moves back in anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash

Latest News

Rain and snow could accumulate in parts of Michiana on Sunday evening. The wintry weather will...
Saturday PM Weather WNDU
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air coming to an end...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana