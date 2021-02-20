Morant leads Grizzlies in late rally to defeat Detroit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Ja Morant scored 29 points - 21 in the second half - Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied for a 109-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis as the Grizzlies won their second straight. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright led the Pistons with 16 points each, while Josh Jackson added 15. Rookie Saddiq Bey finished with 14 points for Detroit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)