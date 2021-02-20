Advertisement

Henry leads Michigan State rally over Indiana in 78-71 win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Aaron Henry scored 16 of his career-high-tying 27 points in the second half and Michigan State rallied to beat Indiana 78-71.

Gabe Brown and Joshua Langford scored 14 points each, combining for 21 in the second half when the Spartans scored 52 points on 57% shooting.

A Henry basket and a Brown 3-pointer completed a 13-2 run during which the Spartans grabbed their first lead with about eight minutes left and they led the rest of the way.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a career-high 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Indiana.

Race Thompson added 15 points and Armaan Franklin 13.

2/20/2021 2:44:23 PM (GMT -5:00)

