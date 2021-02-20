Advertisement

Embiid scores career-high 50 points to lead 76ers past Bulls

Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends of the court. Tobias Harris had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who played without Ben Simmons (illness) for the second straight game and clinched coaching duties for Doc Rivers at the All-Star Game. Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

