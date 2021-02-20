Advertisement

Boeheim scores 29, Syracuse rallies from 20 down in 2nd half

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Feb. 20, 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 29 points with six 3-pointers and Syracuse rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 75-67.

Trailing 55-35 with 16:49 left, Syracuse outscored the Fighting Irish 40-12 the rest of the way to win its third straight game and reinforce its NCAA Tournament resume.

Boeheim made 10 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 10 from the arc that gave him 182 in his career, moving him into 10th place in Syracuse history.

Marek Dolezaj added 18 points.

Trey Wertz led Notre Dame with 17 points, going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

2/20/2021 5:08:24 PM (GMT -5:00)

