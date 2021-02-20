2nd Chance: Blue

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Blue!

As you can probably see... Blue needs a lot of attention.

He wants to be a good boy, but he has that puppy energy!

The animal resource center has been working on desensitizing new situations and helping kane meet new people.

Blue doesn’t have a favorite treat yet and seems to not hear well when called... But he loves to be pet and praised.

Blue is an amazing boy with a big heart. He would definitely be a lady’s man.

Help blue get out of the shelter and into a forever home!

Blue is fixed, vaccinated, heartworm tested, and microchipped!

All he needs is you!

If you want to adopt Blue or any other pet... You can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303 or by clicking here.

