Woman who died in crash is being remembered

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is reeling after 33-year-old Melia Byrer was killed in a multi-vehicle collision Monday night.

Colleagues and friends said Byrer was a dedicated social worker at Center for Hospice Care in Plymouth.

“A very strong advocate for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves,” said colleague and friend Sarah Sieh.

“And all of the patients that she has taken care of, their families remember her,” said colleague and friend Charly Spoor.

“Melia was the calming presence in the office,” said colleague and friend Tiffany Herr.

They also said Byrer was a friend you could count on.

“I felt I could confide in her and she was just always so kind and she was honestly always there for me,” Spoor said.

According to authorities, a car was heading east on U.S. 6, near King Road, when it rear-ended Byrer’s vehicle.

Her vehicle went into oncoming traffic and was struck by two other cars.

Byrer was sent to the hospital, where she later died.

“We were panicking together and when we found out the news it was just a very tragic moment,” Spoor said.

“I think we still are all kind of in shock. You know, you walk into the office and you think ‘oh, she is going to pop in.’ It just doesn’t seem real right now,” Sieh said.

Byrer leaves behind a husband and two small children

“...and she was a wonderful mother,” Spoor said.

Her friends set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help her family with unexpected expenses.

“We just couldn’t image the lost they were feeling so that’s kind of where the idea of the Go Fund Me came about,” Herr said.

