Advertisement

Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Sunday evening snow transitions to a slushy mess Monday morning
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Big, fluffy flakes of lake effect snow affect visibility this morning. Slick roads developing in Berrien (MI) and St. Joseph (IN) Counties. Temperatures rise into the low 20s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies allow our temperatures to plummet. We’re down near zero degrees overnight with a light breeze from the SW.

TOMORROW:

Our final day of bitter cold. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Sunday brings up into the 30s for the first time since February 6th!! We’ve been below freezing for over 2 weeks.

A late chance of rain/snow mix leads Sunday into Monday with slushy road conditions for the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered

Latest News

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism
Pet Vet
- clipped version
On the left is the original car that fled the traffic stop, and on the right is the vehicle...
Three arrested after carjacking
Man facing charges in connection to death of dog after allegedly hitting it in the head with a...
HORRIFIC: Man charged with killing dog by hitting it in the head with a hammer
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air coming to an end...