Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

TODAY:

Big, fluffy flakes of lake effect snow affect visibility this morning. Slick roads developing in Berrien (MI) and St. Joseph (IN) Counties. Temperatures rise into the low 20s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies allow our temperatures to plummet. We’re down near zero degrees overnight with a light breeze from the SW.

TOMORROW:

Our final day of bitter cold. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Sunday brings up into the 30s for the first time since February 6th!! We’ve been below freezing for over 2 weeks.

A late chance of rain/snow mix leads Sunday into Monday with slushy road conditions for the beginning of next week.

