Advertisement

Waterford Crossing residents get second dose of COVID vaccine

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents and staff at Waterford Crossing Senior Living in Goshen received their second dose of the COVID vaccine today—and they had some fun while doing it.

The senior living community has tried to keep morale high among residents and staff with special theme days and events.

And today’s clinic was no exception with a Disney theme.

The reason? Because this was the next step in once again making Waterford crossing the “happiest place on earth.”

“We’re all excited, our staff is having fun, they are excited to get back to normal, to get COVID behind us and to have the happiest place on earth again. So all the staff is running around in their costumes and the residents are loving it and it’s the best thing we can possibility do for our community here as well as the community of Goshen,” says executive director Chad Knisley.

The clinic was held through Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state is making progress on its goal of equitably...
Michigan 9th in country for total vaccines administered
Coronavirus vaccines.
Indiana to receive more coronavirus vaccines
Pharmacies to offer vaccines in Michiana.
COVID-19 vaccines are few, but pharmacies are ready
Medical Moment: COIVD vaccine myths