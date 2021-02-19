Waterford Crossing residents get second dose of COVID vaccine

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents and staff at Waterford Crossing Senior Living in Goshen received their second dose of the COVID vaccine today—and they had some fun while doing it.

The senior living community has tried to keep morale high among residents and staff with special theme days and events.

And today’s clinic was no exception with a Disney theme.

The reason? Because this was the next step in once again making Waterford crossing the “happiest place on earth.”

“We’re all excited, our staff is having fun, they are excited to get back to normal, to get COVID behind us and to have the happiest place on earth again. So all the staff is running around in their costumes and the residents are loving it and it’s the best thing we can possibility do for our community here as well as the community of Goshen,” says executive director Chad Knisley.

The clinic was held through Walgreens.

