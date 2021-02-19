Washington girls basketball team inspired by program’s 2007 state title run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend is a big weekend for high school girls basketball in the Hoosier State.

It’s Semi-State weekend., and the Washington Girls basketball team is hoping to do something that has not been done since 2009 - and that’s to play for a state title.

However, the Panthers won’t be satisfied just with making it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. They want to win the whole thing.

The Washington girls basketball program has only won state once, and that was back in 2007 with WNBA star Skylar Diggins leading the charge.

“There’s a lot of people that thought we couldn’t do it,” Washington sophomore guard Rashunda Jones said. “Now, we are just proving a lot of people wrong and just to have a banner of ourselves up there, it would be great.”

“It’s definitely an honor,” Washington sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds said. “Just being behind those group of girls that won state. We know we can get the job done and be right next to them.”

The 2007 Washington State champs are providing a lot of inspiration for the 2021 squad.

“This is something personally, my family and I, we’ve talked about for awhile,” Washington head basketball coach Steven Reyolds Jr. said. “Coach Mo Scott laid out the blue print with Skylar. We would talk all the time. Even before how my kids got to middle school about how this could be. Over the years we’ve talked quite a bit about it and now we’re here.”

The Panthers are just two wins away from being immortalized at the Great Western Forum.

Next up is Norwell in Semi-State. That will be a noon tip at La Porte High School on Saturday.

