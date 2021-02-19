Advertisement

Washington girls basketball team hopes to continue special run

The Panthers just need two more wins to complete the state championship puzzle.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2009 the Washington girls basketball team will be playing at Semi-State.

To accomplish something that has not been done in over a decade is certainly something special, and the Panthers believe they have a really special group of girls on the west side of town.

“We’re all just a well-rounded group of girls,” Panthers sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds said. “Fun to hang out with on and off the court. We all get along. Just a really good experience overall.”

“The diversity I would say,” Panthers junior guard Mila Reynolds said. “We have shooters, hustle players. We have grit on the team. I would just say we have different pieces that come and fit together like a puzzle.”

The Panthers just need two more wins to complete the state championship puzzle.

Next up is Semi-State against Norwell. That will be a noon tip at LaPorte High School on Saturday.

However, at 10 AM on Saturday the team will have a send off at Washington High School by the tennis courts.

