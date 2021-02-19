Advertisement

Wagner scores 20, No. 3 Michigan handles Rutgers 71-64

Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Mike Smith added 12 to lift No. 3 Michigan to a 71-64 victory over Rutgers.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Mike Smith added 12 to lift No. 3 Michigan to a 71-64 victory over Rutgers. Hunter Dickinson added 10 points for the Wolverines, who won their second straight game since returning from a lengthy layoff after the athletic department paused activities for coronavirus-related reasons. Michigan avoided a slip-up before its showdown at No. 4 Ohio State this weekend. Jacob Young scored 16 points for Rutgers, which led early but lacked the offensive sharpness necessary to keep up with Michigan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Niederreiter, Hurricanes pull away to beat Blackhawks 5-3
Irish downed by No. 5 Badgers, 4-2
Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2
Embiid scores career-high 50 points to lead 76ers past Bulls
Morant leads Grizzlies in late rally to defeat Detroit