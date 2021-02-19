US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The northbound lanes of the US 20/31 Bypass are now open north of State Road 2 after a serious crash.
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
One driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.
The St. Joseph County Police Department tweeted the initial alert about the closing at 1:11 a.m. Friday.
