US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The northbound lanes of the US 20/31 Bypass are now open north of State Road 2 after a serious crash.

The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.

One driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

All Bypass lanes are now open. https://t.co/bojvOg3zl2 — St. Joe County (IN) Police News Releases (@LSjcpd) February 19, 2021

The St. Joseph County Police Department tweeted the initial alert about the closing at 1:11 a.m. Friday.

Southbound lanes are now open. It will take a few hours to get Northbound lanes cleaned up and reopened. https://t.co/bojvOg3zl2 — St. Joe County (IN) Police News Releases (@LSjcpd) February 19, 2021

