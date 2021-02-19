Advertisement

Three arrested after carjacking

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A morning traffic stop, crash, alleged carjacking and pursuit led to three arrests.

24-year-old Eugene jones, 24-year-old Angela jones, and 18-year-old Lamondre Mason were arrested.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford Taurus for speeding on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 550 North.

As police were speaking to Angela Jones, Eugene Jones drove away from the scene with Mason.

A few minutes later, police found the Ford Taurus unoccupied after crashing into another car.

Eugene Jones and Mason reportedly stole the other car by ordering the driver from the vehicle at gunpoint.

Later, police found the stolen car and a police chase followed.

No one was injured during the pursuit or carjacking.

All three are being held in the Fulton County Jail.

