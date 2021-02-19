Advertisement

St. Joe’s JR Konieczy and Riley’s Blake Wesley nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey should be pumped to see this news - both Konieczny and Wesley are Irish signees.
Konieczny got the last laugh scoring 25 points in the 81-73 St. Joe victory.
Konieczny got the last laugh scoring 25 points in the 81-73 St. Joe victory.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two boys basketball stars in Michiana have been named nominees for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game.

The two players are Riley’s Blake Wesley and St. Joe’s JR Konieczny.

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey should be pumped to see this news - both Konieczny and Wesley are Irish signees.

According to Max Preps, Konieczny averages 29.7 points per game for the Indians while Wesley scores 27.9 points per game.

Konieczny and Wesley are two of just seven boys in Indiana to be selected as nominees for the prestigious event. The game will not be played in 2021 due to COVID-19.

