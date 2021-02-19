South Bend Cubs release 2021 schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs have announced the 2021 season schedule on Thursday. As part of the new 12 team High-A Central League, the Cubs will open the season at home against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m.

“It’s been an exciting seven days,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. “Last week we officially become the new Advanced-A team for the Chicago Cubs organization, on Monday we announced our new coaching staff, and today we have a schedule for the upcoming season. Many of our fans have been calling and messaging us saying how much they miss coming to the ballpark and asking when the schedule will come out. Today we are thrilled to finally have a schedule to share.”

In an effort to reduce travel for the upcoming year, teams will play a six-game series as opposed to three or four games against the same opponent. Clubs will also have every Monday off.

All Tuesday through Saturday home games will start at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of May 8 (4:05 p.m.). Most Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m. with the exception of May 30 and September 5. Both of those games will start at 7:05 p.m. Gates open 1 hour and 5 minutes prior to game time for Tuesday - Thursday games and 2 hours and 5 minutes prior to game time for Friday - Sunday games. All game times are listed in Eastern Time.

Two popular promotions will return as Fantastic Friday Fireworks and Flat Screen Saturdays are confirmed for the 2021 season. A total of 15 post-game fireworks shows are planned and nine 50″ flat screen TVs will be given away every Saturday to fans 18 and older.

“There is still some work to be done as we plan the 2021 season, but having our schedule is a great start,” said South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown. “We will be working closely with Major League Baseball and the St. Joseph County Health Department to ensure our reopening plans meet the highest health and safety standards.”

Additional updates on the promotional schedules and giveaways planned for the season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Opponent Breakdown (in order of appearance)

Quad Cities: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Beloit: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

Dayton: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Lansing: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Wisconsin: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Cedar Rapids: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Lake County: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Peoria: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Great Lakes: Do Not Play in 2021

West Michigan: Do Not Play in 2021