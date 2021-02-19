Sophomore guard Rashunda Jones proves to be unsung hero for Washington girls basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Girls basketball team is just one win away from playing for the state championship.

One of the big reasons the Panthers have made it to this point is due to the play of sophomore guard Rashunda Jones.

“Right now, only as a sophomore, you see a culmination of not just the work she’s put in but the confidence she’s gained,” Washington head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “The time that we’ve spent with her and the time that she’s spent in the gym is coming out at the right time right now for sure.”

She’s the unsung hero of the squad, and stepped up scoring 39 points over the regional weekend.

Jones knows why she’s seeing this success in the tournament.

“Staying in the gym,” Jones said. “Getting up extra shots. Just dribbling and putting in the extra time after practice.”

Jones and Washington will play Norwell in Semi-State at LaPorte High School Saturday at noon.

The team will have a sendoff before Semi-State at 10 AM on Saturday by the tennis courts behind the school.

