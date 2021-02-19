Advertisement

Scammers pretend to be from the court

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Scammers are pretending to be from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.

On February 19, the clerk’s office began receiving phone calls from individuals who had been sent emails informing them that they had been issued a subpoena.

The email urges recipients to click a link.

Federal courts do not issue subpoenas via email.

Anyone receiving a legitimate court document will receive that information via physical mail.

Do not click any link included in an email from an unknown sender.

Residents who believe they have been victims are encouraged to report the incident to the FTC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism
Pet Vet
- clipped version
On the left is the original car that fled the traffic stop, and on the right is the vehicle...
Three arrested after carjacking
Man facing charges in connection to death of dog after allegedly hitting it in the head with a...
HORRIFIC: Man charged with killing dog by hitting it in the head with a hammer
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air coming to an end...