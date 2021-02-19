Scammers pretend to be from the court

Ind. (WNDU) - Scammers are pretending to be from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.

On February 19, the clerk’s office began receiving phone calls from individuals who had been sent emails informing them that they had been issued a subpoena.

The email urges recipients to click a link.

Federal courts do not issue subpoenas via email.

Anyone receiving a legitimate court document will receive that information via physical mail.

Do not click any link included in an email from an unknown sender.

Residents who believe they have been victims are encouraged to report the incident to the FTC.

