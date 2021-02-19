Advertisement

Rockets-Pacers game postponed because of Texas storm

The team says the decision was made after discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The game between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night has been postponed because of continued utility shortages in the area from this week’s winter storm. It’s the second straight home postponement for the Rockets. Friday’s game against Dallas was called off on Thursday. The team says the decision was made after discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

