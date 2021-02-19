Advertisement

Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A scene that sounds like it was written for an ’80s sitcom played out in metro Orlando earlier this week.

Officials say two women appeared at a COVID-19 vaccine site dressed as elderly women in an attempt to get the shot.

Florida is currently prioritizing people 65 years and older, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.

Officials at the site called police after the women’s birth dates on their ID cards did not match what they used to register.

They also had vaccine cards showing they had already received their first doses.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” said Dr. Raul Pino of Florida Department of Health.” So I don’t know how they escaped the first time, but they came vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their 20s.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were actually 44 and 34 years old. Responding police issued them warnings for trespassing.

It’s not known if they also dressed up to get their first doses.

