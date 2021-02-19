Notre Dame baseball will not play opening weekend due to COVID-19
The team will now quarantine as advised by the ACC.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has found its way into the Notre Dame clubhouse just one day before the season was scheduled to begin.
The team released a statement this Thursday afternoon saying they will not travel to Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU Tournament.
Notre Dame says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following some positive tests and contact tracing for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Notre Dame’s first weekend of action will be next weekend at Wake Forest.
The Irish do not have a scheduled home game until March 19.
