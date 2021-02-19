Notre Dame baseball will not play opening weekend due to COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has found its way into the Notre Dame clubhouse just one day before the season was scheduled to begin.

The team released a statement this Thursday afternoon saying they will not travel to Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU Tournament.

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



Notre Dame Baseball Will Not Travel This Weekend to Baton Rouge.



📰 https://t.co/DMn5m6dRkv pic.twitter.com/G42TPmkgQI — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 18, 2021

Notre Dame says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following some positive tests and contact tracing for COVID-19.

The team will now quarantine as advised by the ACC.

As of Thursday, Notre Dame’s first weekend of action will be next weekend at Wake Forest.

The Irish do not have a scheduled home game until March 19.

