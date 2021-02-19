Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball will not play opening weekend due to COVID-19

The team will now quarantine as advised by the ACC.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has found its way into the Notre Dame clubhouse just one day before the season was scheduled to begin.

The team released a statement this Thursday afternoon saying they will not travel to Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU Tournament.

Notre Dame says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following some positive tests and contact tracing for COVID-19.

The team will now quarantine as advised by the ACC.

As of Thursday, Notre Dame’s first weekend of action will be next weekend at Wake Forest.

The Irish do not have a scheduled home game until March 19.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Irish downed by No. 5 Badgers, 4-2
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s tournament games
Wagner scores 20, No. 3 Michigan handles Rutgers 71-64
Irish pitcher Tommy Sheehan to start season opener for Notre Dame