North Judson senior Lilli Frasure shines in Blue Jays Semi-State run

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - The North Judson girls basketball team will play at Semi-State on Saturday.

The Blue Jays success is due in large part to senior guard Lilli Frasure.

“[Frasure], is one of the Top 5 players in the state,” North Judson head coach Chris Newbauer said. “She is a legit contender for the Miss Basketball bar none. She is one of the best players I’ve ever seen at the high school level.”

In Michiana girls basketball history, she ranks 4th all-time in scoring with 2,221 career points.

She even scored fifty points in one game this season.

But, believe it or not, scoring isn’t always Frasure’s No. 1 goal on the floor.

“I don’t care how much I score,” Frasure said. “I just try to, honestly, just each play do what’s best for our overall team and for the overall goal to win the game.”

Frasure and the North Judson girls basketball team will play Tipton for a chance to play down at Bankers Life.

That will be a 4 PM TIP at Logansport High School on Saturday.

