Advertisement

North Judson senior Lilli Frasure shines in Blue Jays Semi-State run

In Michiana girls basketball history, she ranks 4th all-time in scoring with 2,221 career points.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - The North Judson girls basketball team will play at Semi-State on Saturday.

The Blue Jays success is due in large part to senior guard Lilli Frasure.

“[Frasure], is one of the Top 5 players in the state,” North Judson head coach Chris Newbauer said. “She is a legit contender for the Miss Basketball bar none. She is one of the best players I’ve ever seen at the high school level.”

In Michiana girls basketball history, she ranks 4th all-time in scoring with 2,221 career points.

She even scored fifty points in one game this season.

But, believe it or not, scoring isn’t always Frasure’s No. 1 goal on the floor.

“I don’t care how much I score,” Frasure said. “I just try to, honestly, just each play do what’s best for our overall team and for the overall goal to win the game.”

Frasure and the North Judson girls basketball team will play Tipton for a chance to play down at Bankers Life.

That will be a 4 PM TIP at Logansport High School on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Niederreiter, Hurricanes pull away to beat Blackhawks 5-3
Irish downed by No. 5 Badgers, 4-2
Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2
Embiid scores career-high 50 points to lead 76ers past Bulls
Morant leads Grizzlies in late rally to defeat Detroit